Kozhikode

IMA stages protest against Central move

The Kozhikode branch of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Tuesday staged a protest outside the district collectorate against the Centre’s permission to Ayurveda doctors to perform surgeries.

In a release, IMA functionaries said that any attempt to mix incompatible branches of medicine should be opposed. The protest was opened by Ajith Bhaskar, IMA north zone joint secretary.

