IMA national convention held in Kozhikode

October 29, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The national convention of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) Academy of Medical Specialists was held in Kozhikode on Saturday. Inaugurating the meet, IMA national president Sharadkumar Agarwal spoke about the social welfare activities of IMA and its response to the mistakes made by the National Medical Council. IMA State president Sulfi Nuhu spoke of the Hospital Protection Act passed by the Kerala Legislative Assembly. Organising committee chairman V.G. Pradeep Kumar presided over the event. Several workshops were held on October 27 and 28.

