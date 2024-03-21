March 21, 2024 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - Kozhikode

As many as 20 doctors and medical students ended their lives in Kerala last year. According to a 2021 survey done by a news portal, 358 doctors, a majority of them women, took the extreme step between 2010 and 2019 across the country, 70% of whom were aged below 30.

Startled by these figures and concerned by the mental health problems faced by the doctors and medical students in the State, the Kerala branch of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) recently launched ‘Helping Hands’, a free help line. Expert psychiatrists will address calls between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. every day. The contact number is 8136996048. M.K. Muneer, MLA, opened the mobile application for the helpline on March 21 (Thursday).

IMA State president Joseph Benavan and State secretary K. Sasidharan told the media later that a special committee had been set up this year to alleviate the mental stress, depression, anxiety, and suicidal thoughts among doctors and medical students. They claimed that those who ended their lives in Kerala last year include a young doctor who committed suicide following the social media trial in the wake of a medical negligence case; a junior doctor who took the extreme step after job loss; and aged doctor couple who did not want to be a burden on others.

The IMA functionaries pointed out that though the doctors were perceived to be leading peaceful lives with high living standards, many of them were under stress. Those in government hospitals were always under pressure because of the high number of patients and the staff shortage to address their needs. Doctors in private hospitals face pressure from patients and the managements alike. Medical students too were facing issues such as 24-hour shifts, and peer pressure, among others. Job stress, family issues, break-up of personal relationships, lack of social recognition, among others, are leading many doctors to ‘burnout syndrome’. Those who cannot handle this situation may think of taking the extreme step, they claimed.

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies may seek help and counselling support by contacting Thanal, a centre for befriending persons. Phone: 04952-760000.

