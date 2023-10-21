HamberMenu
IMA Kozhikode holds interactive session with senior doctors

October 21, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Activities of the Kozhikode branch of the Indian Medical Association’s (IMA) College of General Practitioners (CGP) for 2023-24 began here recently. CGP is a mechanism set up by the IMA to hold training programmes and conduct refresher courses for its members. N. Ashokan, principal, Government Medical College, Kozhikode, opened an event on Thursday to mark the occasion. Later, an interactive session with senior doctors from Kozhikode city was held. T.P. Mehroof Raj, former superintendent, Government General Hospital, Kozhikode, led the session. Issues such as the changing relations between doctors and patients and the increasing mental pressure faced by doctors were discussed.

