IMA flags shortage of gowns, face masks

The Kozhikode chapter of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) is planning to collect personal protection equipment for health workers and devise a programme to train doctors in small and medium sized hospitals in using ventilators and in intensive care to address the second stage of COVID-19 outbreak.

Aneen N. Kutty, president, and B. Venugopalan, secretary, IMA Kozhikode, claimed that an expert committee had been set up for the purpose. They pointed out that there was a shortage of protective equipment such as gowns and face masks being used by health workers. They urged the government to make them available as early as possible to avoid community spread of the disease in not only government-designated COVID-19 hospitals, but other public health facilities and clinics.

The association urged its members to utilise telemedicine facilities to help their patients. They can also offer services through telephones. This would reduce hospital visits and make social distancing effective. The IMA functionaries warned against the use of private mobile applications for consultation. It might be akin to self-medication and the dependence on unfamiliar doctors for treatment would have disastrous consequences. They urged patients to consult only familiar doctors.