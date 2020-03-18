IMA calls for caution toavoid community spread

Kozhikode

18 March 2020 18:01 IST

People urged to opt for social isolation for two weeks

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has urged the people to exercise caution in the next two weeks to stop the community spread of COVID-19 in the State.

IMA north zone secretary Ajit Bhaskar and former State president V.G. Pradeep Kumar told the media on Wednesday that people some how were under the impression that the infection was not as dangerous considering its low mortality rate. This had led to laxity and people were found to come out of their homes avoiding guidelines on social distancing. This would turn out to be counterproductive, they warned.

The IMA functionaries pointed out that the infection could spread in an exponential way if community spread happens and thousands might get affected in just 10 days. It would have an adverse impact on those aged above 60, whose mortality rate could go up to 15%. “In such a situation the focus will be on reducing the number of deaths. This would force both private and government hospitals to work on a war footing. The IMA is collecting details about the intensive care units and ventilators in Kozhikode district,” Dr. Bhaskar said.

Advertising

Advertising

To avoid such a situation, Dr. Pradeep Kumar said, the people should opt for social isolation and social distancing. Those returning from abroad should force themselves to 14 days of home quarantine. “Also, we need to void unnecessary travelling. We need to avoid social events such as weddings and other gatherings for the time being,” Dr. Pradeep Kumar said.

The IMA also sought restrictions on hospital visits. It suggested online consultation for those who are undergoing continuous treatment for diseases such as diabetes and cardiac problems. Operations other than emergency ones should be postponed. Both the patients and their relatives and bystanders should be given tips on hygiene. The IMA has set up a helpline (9895410576) to clarify the doubts of people.

“We need to avoid a situation where the infection spreads among the health fraternity. If doctors are quarantined, their services will not be available for the next 14 days. That will lead to a disastrous situation,” Dr. Bhaskar cautioned.