IMA begins training sessions on life-saving techniques

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has launched training sessions for its members on basic life-saving techniques to prevent deaths due to heart attack in public places. The doctors will in turn train people, including schoolchildren, in the coming days.

According to sources, many deaths happening on roads and other public places due to heart attack can be avoided through proper scientific interventions. IMA functionaries claimed that emergency medical technicians and other paramedical staff were doing it in other countries. Children are being taught the techniques by including lessons in their syllabus. Similar initiatives are rare in India, they pointed out.

To address the issue, the IMA has devised a unified training module for its members in all districts. They will train the common people later on. The project is to enable each citizen to be the lifeguard of others. Its Kozhikode leg was launched on Sunday and 100 doctors were trained. There were 11 sessions and 10 work stations.