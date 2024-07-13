ADVERTISEMENT

I.M. Vijayan bats for modern techniques in sports medicine

Published - July 13, 2024 11:45 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Footballer I.M. Vijayan with Transport Commissioner S. Sreejith at AASKCON – 2024, the biennial conference of the Association of Arthroscopic Surgeons of Kerala, in Kozhikode, on July 13. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

AASKCON – 2024, the biennial conference of the Association of Arthroscopic Surgeons of Kerala, kicked off at Hotel Taj Gateway in Kozhikode on (July 13) Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The two-day event is organised by the Kerala Orthopaedic Society and Calicut Orthopaedic Society, said a release. S. Sreejith, Additional Director-General of Police and State Transport Commissioner, who opened the conference, underscored the need for universal access to sports rehabilitation technologies and facilities.

Footballer I.M. Vijayan, who delivered an address, spoke on the benefits of modern surgical techniques and rehabilitation in sports medicine, drawing from his personal experiences. Mr. Vijayan stressed the importance of timely consultations with orthopaedic surgeons for early diagnosis and treatment, advocating for public awareness of the latest scientific methods, especially minimally invasive procedures.

ADVERTISEMENT

Arthroscopic techniques for diagnosis and treatment of knee injuries were discussed during the sessions. Schiller Jos, sports medicine expert, said knee injuries, particularly those involving ligaments, were common among athletes and active individuals. The injuries including tears of the anterior cruciate ligament, medial collateral ligament, and posterior cruciate ligament could significantly impact one’s mobility and quality of life, he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Arthroscopy involves inserting a small camera, called an arthroscope, into the knee joint through tiny incisions. This allows the surgeon to visualise the inside of the knee on a screen and identify the extent of the injury and treat the joint problems.

Sujit Jos, organising secretary, said that arthroscopic procedure provides high-definition images, allowing for precise diagnosis and targeted treatments. Being minimally invasive, the smaller incisions lead to less tissue damage, reduced pain, and faster recovery times, he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US