Illicit liquor trade: Excise dept. on high alert

​The mushrooming of hooch dens and the attempts to trade illicit liquor have put Excise Department squads on high alert in Kozhikode district. With the closure of beverages outlets during the lockdown, many are turning to hooch and illegal manufacturers are cashing in on the demand. ​

Excise squads have been conducting surprise checks, mostly covering the hilly areas of Kozhikode district. Vigil has been being stepped up, mainly to avert tragedies caused due to the consumption of illicit liquor.

​Excise Department officials said more than 50 incidents of illicit liquor brewing had been traced by range-level squads. There were also cases traced by district-level flying squads based on information they got on the control room number and from informers. ​

​An Excise inspector said the department’s offices across the district were running short of space to keep seized items including illicit liquor brewing equipment, ganja and other narcotic products. ​The items seized during checks could be produced in court only after the lockdown period.