Kozhikode

Illicit liquor trade: Excise dept. on high alert

​The mushrooming of hooch dens and the attempts to trade illicit liquor have put Excise Department squads on high alert in Kozhikode district. With the closure of beverages outlets during the lockdown, many are turning to hooch and illegal manufacturers are cashing in on the demand. ​

Excise squads have been conducting surprise checks, mostly covering the hilly areas of Kozhikode district. Vigil has been being stepped up, mainly to avert tragedies caused due to the consumption of illicit liquor.

​Excise Department officials said more than 50 incidents of illicit liquor brewing had been traced by range-level squads. There were also cases traced by district-level flying squads based on information they got on the control room number and from informers. ​

​An Excise inspector said the department’s offices across the district were running short of space to keep seized items including illicit liquor brewing equipment, ganja and other narcotic products. ​The items seized during checks could be produced in court only after the lockdown period.

A letter from Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 11, 2020 10:50:05 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kozhikode/illicit-liquor-trade-excise-dept-on-high-alert/article31560763.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY