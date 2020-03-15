Illegally transported chicken seized

A group of local merchants on Saturday blocked an autorickshaw loaded with 100 kg of chicken meat which was brought by a driver to Mukkom from a chicken shop at Manjeri.

Police officials from Mukkom station who impounded the vehicle, said the meat was brought to the village violating the District Collector’s order on the inter-district transport of chicken meat following the bird flue outbreak.

The police said the vehicle was on its way to Poonoor. It was blocked at Karassery after the traders got a tip-off from their counterparts in Malappuram district. The meat was laced with industrial ice.

The seized stock and the vehicle were handed over to the Health Department. The police said further action would be taken by the Health Department authorities.