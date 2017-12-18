Illegal wayside shops mushrooming in city

The makeshift tents put up by wayside traders along major roads in the city are turning into permanent structures, disrupting traffic flow and pedestrian movement.

From eateries to lottery vends, these illegal structures could be spotted anywhere. Only fish vendors face opposition from local residents as they set up makeshift stalls along roads and busy junctions.

Those selling edibles, juice items, vegetables and fruits do not face any resistance and they gradually occupy the area. “Initially, they place just a chair or a table. Gradually, the temporary arrangements become permanent ones with crude storage facilities, panthal and other accessories,” says V.P. Gireesh, a resident of West Hill. He points out that there are now two or more such makeshift units owned by migrant labourers near the Government Guest House.

Along the Kozhikode bypass and mini bypass, there are hundreds of such small shop-like structures. The traders consider the area as their property and take efforts to guard it from others. Licensed traders, who run shops by paying huge rent, are incurring losses due to this.

A restaurant owner from East Hill says that he has suffered losses after a wayside vendor temporarily set up an eatery near his restaurant after encroaching upon government land. It has been functioning here for more than five years and the man now considers it as his own property, he says.

The traders also allege that the Kozhikode Corporation and Revenue Department authorities are not taking permanent steps to close down illegal wayside units and recover the government land.

Meanwhile, Revenue Department officials say they have evacuated many illegal units with the support of special squads. The existing ones along roads may be newer ones and the squads will definitely look into the illegal possessions, they add.