Illegal wayside parking at night raises safety concerns in Kozhikode

June 24, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - Kozhikode

The illegal parking of vehicles along national and State highways after switching off parking lights has once again emerged as a safety hazard for late night drivers in the district. Despite frequent warnings from the Motor Vehicles department and the traffic police, several goods vehicle operators continue to flout norms.

Highway stretches with very few street lights have emerged as convenient spots for some long distance-drivers to park their vehicles while taking a nap. Many such vehicles do not even have strong reflectors to increase their visibility at night.

“Usually, the speed of vehicles on Kozhikode-Kannur and Kozhikode-Wayanad roads during late night hours is high. Many drivers are unable to notice the recklessly parked vehicles along the road. The possibility of a crash is very high on such occasions,” says Biju Kumar, a driver with the KSRTC. He adds that the ongoing road widening work has doubled the safety risk.

The poor parking space beside wayside eateries and restaurants too adds to the trouble. Along the Kozhikode-Kannur national highway, there are many such spots where drivers park heavy vehicles, making use of a portion of the road. The situation is not any different on the Kozhikode-Palakkad road and the Calicut International Airport road.

Ambulance drivers in the city say the practice of leaving vehicles on the road during breakdowns is also causing inconvenience, with several drivers not adopting the required safety measures to avoid a crash.

A police officer with the highway patrol squad says the police are taking efforts to initiate spot action against such drivers. “There are also instructions to the patrol squads to inspect such illegally parked vehicles that switch off parking lights,” he adds.