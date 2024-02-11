Illegal ration card holders under scanner in Kozhikode

February 11, 2024 07:00 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - Kozhikode

The special squads of the Civil Supplies department have resumed checking in Kozhikode to track people suspected of purchasing supplies using illegally secured priority ration cards. The drive Operation yellow will focus more on villages where the number of such card holders is reportedly higher.

The squad officials said that many were yet to respond to the warnings issued to surrender the ration cards. “It is very easy to expose illegal card holders, who will have to pay a hefty fine apart from remitting actual price of all the products they had purchased at a concessional rate,” they added.

Notices were issued to 27 illegal card holders last week to surrender the cards and pay full amount for products they purchased from ration shops in the district. The majority were from Kakkur, Kakkodi, Madavoor, and Nanminda panchayats. Earlier, around 40 similar cases had been exposed by the squads.

Civil Supplies department officials said the card holders were trying to grab benefits granted to the economically weaker sections in society. “We initiated special drives following the instructions of Civil Supplies Minister G.R. Anil,” they added.

Instructions given to the public to confidentially exchange details of illegal card holders with the rationing inspectors were yet to evoke an expected response. Only a few citizens were found taking up the responsibility despite frequent reminders from the department.

