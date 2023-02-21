Illegal parking continues on Comtrust ground despite stop memos by Kozhikode Corporation

February 21, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - Kozhikode

Vehicle parking on Comtrust ground continues unabashedly even after two stop memos issued by the Kozhikode Corporation and its forcible closure on Monday under the aegis of Comtrust employees. Hours after the gates of the ground were locked by the employees, the lock was allegedly burst open by unauthorised occupants of the ground on Tuesday who continued to use it for parking.

The ground beside the Janata Dal office, behind Comtrust Factory, has been occupied by private parties for years and is being used as a pay and park ground without the authorisation of the Corporation. It was a group of Comtrust employees who brought the issue to the civic body’s attention during the recent Mayor’s complaint redressal adalat on February 13. Subsequently, the Corporation issued a stop memo on February 18 and demanded a fine of ₹5,000 from violators.

The Revenue Inspector was entrusted with task of clearing the plot. However, the occupants refused to vacate the space.

Comtrust employees, Corporation councillor Alphonsa Mathew, and the police held talks with the occupants on Monday morning. Consequently the ‘pay and park’ sign on the gate was removed, and the occupants agreed to vacate the plot. However, they did not keep their word, following which the employees and the councillor locked the gate though several vehicles were parked parked inside.

The State government had passed a bill in 2012 taking over Comtrust Factory, which has been defunct for over a decade. The bill was approved by the President of India in 2018. However, the State government has not been able to complete the proceedings owing to three petitions by private individuals against it in the Kerala High Court.

“The State government has brought in the petitions as an excuse for not taking over the property. If so, there should not be any activities in the property until the case is settled,” said S.K. Aboobakker, local councillor, who brought up the issue in the Corporation council a few years ago, resulting in the first stop memo, which too was not paid heed to by the occupants.