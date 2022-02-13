Illegal moneylenders back in business with customised apps

KOZHIKODE

13 February 2022 00:38 IST

Lower income families fall prey to fraudulent schemes

Despite frequent warnings by the cyber cell and financial experts, the number of people falling prey to fraudulent credit schemes offered by illegal online money lenders is on the rise. Most victims prefer not to inform the police, fearing retaliatory action from the invisible lenders who are suspected of having local network of goons as recovery agents.

Illegal lenders canvass people using customised mobile applications. They offer short-term credit service without any tedious paperwork and documentation. Attracted by the hassle-free approval and fund release, many are reportedly falling victim to the credit schemes offered at exorbitant interest rates.

According to some residents’ associations, mostly low-income families and daily-wage workers go for such schemes that offer sums between ₹5,000 and ₹10,000. Those who fail to repay money within the specified time are reportedly humiliated through abusive calls and threats, they said.

Police sources said the absence of proper petitions by victims was the main obstacle to probing such cases. For the record, stringent action was taken against some suspected lenders two years ago on public complaints, they added.

Senior police officers hinted at a State-level investigation into such cases on the directive of the State Police Chief. Crime Branch squads may head the probe, they said.

Some youth organisation activists who tried to gather details of illegal lenders revealed that the latter were operating with a set of SIM cards obtained in the names of people from various north Indian States. The mobile apps used for lending were suspected of tapping personal information, they said.