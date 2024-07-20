ADVERTISEMENT

IISR wins best technology award

Published - July 20, 2024 01:20 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Indian Institute of Spices Research (IISR) has received the best technology award for its pioneering work in the field of horticultural sciences. Union Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan presented the award during the 96th Foundation Day celebrations of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR)  in New Delhi. The technology titled ‘Process for instant soluble turmeric enriched spice flavoured milk powder’ was one of the top five technologies under Horticulture Sciences Division of the ICAR. The technology had already been commercialised with Malabar Regional Co-operative Milk Producers’ Union Limited. Two products — Golden Milk and Golden Milk Mix — had been produced and marketed. 

