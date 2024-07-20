GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

IISR wins best technology award

Published - July 20, 2024 01:20 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Indian Institute of Spices Research (IISR) has received the best technology award for its pioneering work in the field of horticultural sciences. Union Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan presented the award during the 96th Foundation Day celebrations of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR)  in New Delhi. The technology titled ‘Process for instant soluble turmeric enriched spice flavoured milk powder’ was one of the top five technologies under Horticulture Sciences Division of the ICAR. The technology had already been commercialised with Malabar Regional Co-operative Milk Producers’ Union Limited. Two products — Golden Milk and Golden Milk Mix — had been produced and marketed. 

Related Topics

Kozhikode / agricultural research and technology / award and prize

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.