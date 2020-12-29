IISR team inspects crops at Kattippara

KOZHIKODE

29 December 2020 22:30 IST

Experts provide on-the spot solutions to variety of agriculture-related problems

In connection with Swachhata fortnight celebrations, a team of scientists and technical personnel from ICAR-Indian Institute of Spices Research, Kozhikode, conducted crop surveillance and monitoring visit to Kattippara on Tuesday.

Kattippara is one of the villages adopted by the institute under ‘Mera Gaon Mera Gaurav’ (My Village My Pride) programme. The volunteers visited the farmers’ plots including kitchen gardens, paddy lands, banana plantations, and vegetable gardens, a statement said.

On the occasion, the farmers were educated about the technologies from the institute besides emphasising the significance of Swachhta Mission for maintaining the village clean and green. The villagers were also enlightened about the importance of maintaining cleanliness in their day-to-day life and in homesteads, besides emphasising the ill-effects of plastic which cause hazardous impacts on the environment.

Also, on-the spot solutions were also provided for effective, economic and eco-friendly management of pests and diseases of various horticultural crops, including spices. Efficient utilisation of organic waste and generation of wealth from waste by promoting clean and green technologies through organic farming practices were also highlighted on the occasion.

The field visits were organised in collaboration with the Krishi Bhavan, Kattippara, and coordinated by K. K. Muhammad Faisal (Agriculture Officer), K. Jamsheena (Agriculture Assistant), N. K. Velayudhan and K. T. Joseph (Haritha Cluster).