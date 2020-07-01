IISR opens spice processing facility, analytical lab

The spice processing facility opened at the Indian Institute of Spices Research in Kozhikode on Wednesday.

Kozhikode

01 July 2020 22:03 IST

Research institute celebrates 25th foundation day

As part of its 25th foundation day celebrations, the Indian Institute of Spices Research (IISR) on Wednesday opened a spice processing facility and a Pesticide Residue Analytical Laboratory for supporting its activities for the farmers in the spice cultivation sector. Minister for Agriculture V.S. Sunilkumar opened the two facilities through video-conferencing.

In his inaugural address, Mr. Sunilkumar stressed the need to have an enhanced collaboration between research institutions and the Agricultural Department of the State government for better efficiency and execution of the schemes in the agricultural sector. He also exuded confidence that the two newly launched initiatives would support the value addition process and promote better entrepreneurship among the farming community.

A.K. Singh, Deputy Director General (Horticultural Sciences), Indian Council of Agricultural Research, inaugurated the virtual meeting to celebrate the foundation day programmes. In the inaugural address, Mr. Singh said the spices sector would continue to evolve as a major contributor to the agricultural economy of the country and the nation was looking upon the institute to strengthen the country’s capabilities in the challenging circumstances.

R. Ramakumar, Professor, Tata Institute of Social Sciences and member, Kerala State Planning Board, delivered a lecture on global and Indian challenges in the agricultural sector in the post COVID-19 season. IISR Director Santhosh J. Eapen presided over the event.

As part of the foundation day programmes, the IISR also distributed television sets for facilitating the online education programmes among underprivileged students in Kattippara and Chakkittappara villages. Also, it provided spice-flavoured hand sanitisers, pedal-operated hand sanitiser dispensers and facial masks to the KSRTC depot, Kozhikode.

At a meeting, five farmers who had made significant contributions and value additions through their innovative ideas to the spice farming sector were honoured. Service excellence awards to staff members from various departments too were conferred on the day.