IISR-Kozhikode develops six new spice varieties for better yield

The Indian Institute of Spices Research (IISR), Kozhikode, has come up with six new spice varieties that can assure better yield for farmers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently released the new varieties which received the required regulatory approval from the Central Sub Committee on Crop Standards.

The new launch includes two varieties of cardamom named IISR-Kaveri and IISR-Manushree; nutmeg named IISR Keralashree; fennel named RF-290; Ajwain named Gujarat Ajwain 3; and Mango ginger named IISR Amrit. Apart from their ability to give better yields, these varieties have traits suiting diverse needs and varied agro-ecologies. The development and release of the improved varieties follow focused crop breeding strategies.

According to scientists, IISR-Keralashree, a nutmeg variety with bold nuts and attractive mace, is the first spice variety developed through farmer participatory breeding approach. Similarly, IISR-Manushree, a drought-tolerant cardamom variety, is suitable for all major cardamom growing regions and is noted for its ability to give a stable yield under moisture stress. The other cardamom variety, IISR-Kaveri, is a clonal selection with high essential oil content and premium capsule size.

IIISR scientists said the high-yielding fennel variety RF-290, which had bold seeds and high volatile oil content, was also resistant to Ramularia blight disease. The variety was recommended for all fennel-growing regions of Rajasthan, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, and Haryana.

Similarly, a medium duration (165 days) ajwain variety with high yield potential and high Thymol content in its essential oil christened Gujarat Ajwain-3 has been approved for cultivation in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. Scientists here find it as a major step forward to support the specialised farmers in the field.

With a yield advantage of nearly 30% over existing varieties, the mango ginger variety, IISR-Amrit, promises a yield of 45 tonnes per hectare. Its light-yellow core and distinct flavor profile differentiate it from existing varieties.

Researchers pointed out that the genetic gains embedded in modern varieties had continued to play a significant role in enhancing crop output and improving farmer incomes. Under the overall stewardship of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research, the All India Coordinated Research Project on Spices had been at the forefront of spice varietal development initiatives in the country, which had shepherded the release of 184 spice varieties across various crops, they said.

