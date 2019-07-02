IISR foundation day celebrated

The Indian Institute of Spices Research (IISR) celebrated its 24th foundation day with various programmes on Monday.

Elayidath Radhakrishnan, associate professor, Thunchath Ezhuthachan Malayalam University, delivered the foundation day address. P.K. Chakrabarty, Member, Agricultural Scientist Recruitment Board, New Delhi, presided over the event.

As part of the celebrations, the institute had made special arrangements for a guided tour on the campus.

Over 500 people visited the labs on the IISR campus on the day. A mini exhibition of spices technologies and sale of planting materials and spices too was arranged to mark the celebrations.