IISR develops new granular lime-based trichoderma bio-pesticide, fertiliser

January 05, 2024 08:13 am | Updated 08:13 am IST - Kozhikode

The Indian Institute of Spices Research (IISR) Kozhikode have successfully developed a new granular lime-based Trichoderma formulation, ‘Tricholime’, integrating Trichoderma- a fungal biocontrol agent used for controlling a variety of soil-borne pathogens- and Lime into a single product, making the application easier for the farmers. This lime-based formulation neutralizes the soil acidity while promoting plant growth and shields crops from soil-borne pathogens, all in a single application.

Scientists who worked behind the new formulation say Trichoderma has proven effective in suppressing several soil-borne plant pathogens and serves as a successful bio-pesticide and bio-fertiliser in crop production. This formulation can also boost the growth of useful microbes in soil and also benefits the crop by improving the physical condition of the soil, enhancing secondary nutrient availability and by boosting soil microbial activity, they add.

According to the scientists’ team led by IISR Director R. Dinesh, the significance of this formulation lies in its ability to mitigate soil acidity and supply bio agents concurrently ensuring optimal plant growth and nutrient uptake. The institute hopes that the technology behind this product can also be extended to include other beneficial bioagents, opening new possibilities in product development to support sustainable organic farming, they add.

