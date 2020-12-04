IISR bags national award for organic farming initiatives

Kozhikode

04 December 2020

Institute’s contribution to geo-tagged characterisation of organic growers hailed

A committee of All India Network Project on Organic Farming (AI-NPOF) has selected the Indian Institute of Spices Research (IISR), Kozhikode, as the best centre in the country for its efforts in the development of organic farming technologies and the successful experimentation and promotion of organic farming in Kerala.

The IISR grabbed the national accolade by competing with 19 institutes from different agro-economic zones for the year 2019-2020. According to IISR officials, the institute has been part of the network projects on organic farming since 2012, to promote organic farming culture in association with various research institutions.

According to the award committee, one of the significant achievements of the IISR was its contribution to the geo-tagged characterisation of 190 organic growers. The package of practices introduced for the promotion of spice cultivation was another feat, it said in an official communication.

To start the model scheme, a one-acre spread integrated organic farm with crops such as coconut trees, turmeric, banana, cow pea, fodder grass, and azola had been set up on the IISR’s Chelavoor campus. Officials said that the institute had also bought two Holstein Friesian cows, apart from two other indigenous breeds for the successful practice and demonstration of integrated farming techniques.

They said efforts were also made for regular sale of farm fresh milk and other food crops, which also helped in generating a satisfactory income. According to official records, the profit from the small agriculture venture during the assessment period was ₹1.3 lakh.

Apart from implementing a model project, the role played by the institute in popularising organic farming initiatives among farming communities and various other self-help groups was adjudged the best by the award committee. Its efforts in the successful demonstration of organic turmeric cultivation with the support of various women’s self-help groups and backward community members also were highlighted.