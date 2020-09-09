IIMK, WileyNXT join hands to launch executive programmes

The Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIMK) in collaboration with WileyNXT has announced the launch of three executive programmes — Advanced Management Certification in Transforming Customer Experience with AI and Design, Advanced Management Certification in Blockchain and AI for Fintech and Advanced Management Certification in Services and Supply Chain Transformation.

The two premier collaborators have designed each eight-month programme targeted at professionals in the domain of technology, data, marketing and supply chain in a wide array of sectors such as fintech, manufacturing, IT, retail or service industry. The programmes will offer a joint certification from WileyNXT and IIM-K along with executive alumni status to participants.

Announcing the tie-up, Debashis Chatterjee, Director, IIMK, said that Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain had the ability to revolutionise banking sector and strengthen security.