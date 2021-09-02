IIMK to offer supernumerary MBA seats to international candidates

The initiative aims to encourage study in India and to meet NEP objectives

The Indian Institute of Management-Kozhikode (IIMK) has announced 50 supernumerary seats for international students for its flagship MBA postgraduate programme (PGP) and two other latest offerings—postgraduate programme in Finance (PGP-F) and postgraduate programme in Liberal Studies and Management (PGP-LSM).

Of the 50 supernumerary seats, 30 will be for MBA-PGP and 10 each for PGP- LSM and PGP- F. The  Study in India programme will receive a massive boost, as the IIMK will be awarding three scholarships for every 10 students admitted.

A press release said that students would be reimbursed 50% of the fees for one and 25% for the other two. Admissions will be on the bases of valid CAT/GRE/GMAT score through two academic cycles—September 15 and March 15. The application fee is $10 and will be waived for all having Study in India registration.

“Our institute’s mission of globalising Indian thought closely aligns with the Government of India’s thrust towards the Study in India programme, which in turn has received a massive boost since the introduction of the National Education Policy [NEP] 2020 and its focus on providing premium education at affordable costs thereby helping restore India’s role as a Vishwa Guru,” IIMK Director Prof. Debashis Chatterjee said.

The total fee for the two-year programme has been set at $30,000, and the enrolling candidates will have an all-resource access permissible stay on the campus, including joining the international exchange programme, as for the in-country PGP (MBA) students. Scholarships for eligible candidates will be granted by the respective committee of the institute, considering their past academic record, performance in the interview, academic progress, and overall conduct at the institute.

Details, including eligibility, admission process, seats, fee, and scholarship, are available on https://iimk.ac.in/academics/pgp/internationaladmission.php.