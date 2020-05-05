Kozhikode

IIMK raises ₹1 crore for COVID-19 relief

The Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIMK) has raised close to ₹1 crore for COVID-19 relief work.

An amount of ₹32.09 lakh will be donated to the Prime Minister’s PM Cares fund of which ₹7.09 lakh has been raised through voluntary contribution of a day’s salary by the IIMK Director, staff, and faculty members.

Donation to CMDRF

The institute will also contribute ₹25 lakh to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF). Another significant contribution of nearly ₹40 lakh is being raised by the IIMK Alumni Association for various COVID-19 relief efforts at the community level.

