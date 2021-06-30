Kozhikode

IIMK Ph.D batch records all-time high of 53% women candidates

The Indian Institute of Management-Kozhikode (IIMK) on Wednesday welcomed the latest inductees of its flagship postgraduate programme (PGP) along with incoming students from PGP-Liberal Studies and Management (PGP-LSM), PGP-Finance and Doctoral Programme in Management (PhD).

The new inductees comprising a total of 604 students have been admitted to PGP (483 students), PGP-LSM (53 students), PGP-F (40 students), and DPM (Ph.D) (28 students) programmes of the institute.

The IIMK, credited with many firsts, has been at the forefront of achieving gender diversity and this year the PhD Batch-15 successfully achieved gender parity, with female students constituting a 53.57% of the upcoming cohort for the first time. Not far behind is the PGP-LSM 02 cohort with a 49% intake of female students, a press release said.

Rupinder Singh Sodhi, Managing Director of Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd. (AMUL), who was the chief guest at the e-induction ceremony, correlated the current post-COVID scenario with the AMUL experience and said the crisis was a ‘blessing in disguise’.

The young managers, he said, would gain first-hand experience in ‘crisis management’, as they begin their B-School journey in blended learning mode.

Highlighting consistency as the keyword for success, Dr. Sodhi emphasized its importance in driving business objectives, brand communication, product placement, and a human-centric HR policy in creating the ageless and efficient organization.

The IIMK has also registered nearly 41% of the incoming MBA students from non-engineering background. The diverse batch also comprises doctors, lawyers, designers, and architects among the incoming batch with close to 59% students from the engineering background. About 35% of the present cohort is from top colleges with a National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rank below 30 and about 17% of the incoming MBA students are from IITs/NITs. Moreover, 12% of students also have professional certification such as CA/CS/ICWA/CFA/FRM.

The Institute is also conducting a virtual orientation session for the new inductees to its flagship programmes before the commencement of classes in the first week of July.


