IIMK organises webinar on National Education Policy

More than 450 persons participated in a webinar on National Education Policy 2020 organised by the Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode (IIMK) here on Tuesday.

The discussion was led by an expert panel of IIMK faculty members and coordinated by the Unnat Bharat Abhiyan (UBA) Cell of IIMK. UBA is a flagship programme of the Ministry of Education.

“Programmes like Unnat Bharat Abhiyan aim to create a virtuous cycle between society and an inclusive academic system by providing knowledge and practices for emerging professions and to upgrade the capabilities of both the public and the private sectors in responding to the development needs of rural India,” said IIMK Director Debashis Chatterjee in his message prior to the commencement of the webinar. He said IIMK would soon launch an e-learning hub and library as a pilot project for villagers in Mavoor, one of the five villages adopted by IIMK under UBA.

The webinar began with a session on ‘Introduction to NEP 2020 and higher education’ conducted by Anandakuttan B. Unnithan, Dean, Academic Affairs and Development, IIMK and was followed by a session on ‘Strategies and tips for setting up virtual learning platform designed for NEP 2020’ by M.G. Sreekumar, chief librarian, information officer and adjunct professor, IIMK. Assistant professor Ashok Thomas conducted the concluding session on ‘School Education and NEP 2020’.

IIMK UBA cell coordinator Anubha Shekhar Sinha said a baseline socio-economic survey and focus group discussions were being carried out with the involvement of faculties and PGP students of IIMK to prepare a village development plan for the five villages.

The webinar witnessed participation the participation of students, faculty members, district and grama panchayat members, research scholars, library professionals, administrators and educationists. Representatives from IIM Bangalore, IIT Palakkad, Central University of Kerala, Pondicherry University, IIT ISM Dhanbad, Bharathidasan University, NIMHANS, PGIMER, Kerala University, Calicut University, Mahatma Gandhi University, Farook College, Rajagiri College of Social Sciences, BCM Kottayam, and MES College also took part.