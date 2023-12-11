HamberMenu
IIMK LIVE joins hands with BPCL to help start-ups

December 11, 2023 06:27 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

IIMK LIVE, the incubation centre of Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode, and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (BPCL), have joined hands to strengthen the growth of start-ups in the clean energy and deep tech sectors.

This is part of the Project Ankur initiative of BPCL. Ashutosh Sarkar, executive director, IIMK LIVE, and Sameet Pai, head of corporate strategy, BPCL, signed the MoU on Monday. IIMK LIVE will act as one of the implementation partners of this initiative and will provide incubation, mentorship, and training to start-ups selected under this programme, said a release.

Project Ankur aims to develop a supportive ecosystem that nurtures entrepreneurship in the country by backing innovative ideas and concepts that have the potential to grow into start-ups. By joining hands with IIMK LIVE, BPCL aims to provide essential incubation, mentorship, and training to select start-ups, amplifying their potential for success, the release added.

