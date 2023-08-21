IIMK celebrates 28th Foundation Day

August 21, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

The Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode (IIMK), completed 27 years of academic excellence and celebrated its 28th Foundation Day on Monday.

As part of the Foundation Day celebrations, Sunil Kataria, CEO, Raymond Lifestyle (India and International), addressed the gathering in the presence of IIMK Director Prof. Debashis Chatterjee, deans, faculty members, staff, and students.

Appreciating IIMK’s Institutional Vision 2047 of Globalizing Indian Thought, Mr. Kataria also drew six major life learnings from his own tumultuous but rewarding corporate career. He encouraged students to battle their fears and be gritty in their approach to tackle challenges head on both in personal and professional lives.

Prof. Chatterjee, in his address, congratulated members of the IIMK community and said, “IIMK has come a long way in these 27 years to now become an institution of national eminence and global impact. The year 2023 has been special for us as the institute upset the long-standing ‘ABC’ order of IIMs to rejig it as ‘ABK’ in NIRF rankings, and also a year in which IIMK made its debut in Financial Times Rankings. Greater challenges await us and with our vision of Globalizing Indian Thought deeply rooted in Authenticity (Satyam), Nityam (Sustainability) and Purnam (Fulfilment); IIMK’s remarkable and innovative journey will continue to rewrite history. As an institute, we are committed to playing our part in realising the Government of India’s Vision for 2047 – a developed and self-reliant India. A landmark year in which independent India will complete a glorious 100 years and IIMKozhikode completes 50 years in service to the nation.”

The Institute also felicitated six senior faculty and staff members who completed 15 years of service at IIMK and thanked them for their invaluable contribution.

