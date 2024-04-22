IIMK, AAI jointly open free reading lounge at Calicut airport

April 22, 2024 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST

The Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIMK) and the Airports Authority of India (AAI) jointly launched a free reading lounge at the domestic departure terminal of the Calicut International Airport on Monday.

IIMK Director Prof. Debashis Chatterjee and Calicut Airport Director Seshadrivasam Suresh jointly inaugurated the lounge named ‘Gyan Pankh’.

A release said the AAI and the IIMK took the initiative to boost the image of Kozhikode as the only city in India to have been bestowed by UNESCO ‘City of Literature’ tag. Gyan Pankh, which translates into ‘wings of knowledge’, is also a tribute to the power of timeless wisdom, and the initiative is aimed at promoting reading habit.

The IIMK, which conceptualised the reader’s lounge with support from the AAI, has set up a spectacular collection of around 350 books from various categories across genres and multiple languages. The air-conditioned open premium lounge space provided free-of-cost by the AAI also boasts cosy reading furniture and spots for a comfortable reading experience for air travellers.

Mr. Suresh said the airport was also carrying out a reconfiguration of the terminal building which included the domestic security hold area. Gyan Pankh would be shifted to a more spacious area later, he added.

Gyan Pankh is a unique experiment in free reading in public space as it has been customised taking into account the needs of flyers. The multi-language collection across genres has been handpicked for a lighter reading experience. From toddlers to young adults to senior citizens, the lounge has books for all. Accessible shelves, comfortable low-height cushioned chairs, and tables are the other features of the lounge.

The wall mural of Gyan Pankh captures and celebrates the iconic landmarks of the city along with literary legends such as M.T. Vasudevan Nair, Vaikom Muhammad Basheer, P. Valsala, and S.K. Pottekkatt who have a deep connection with Kozhikode. The lounge also has ‘ten commandments’ listed for readers to cultivate and inspire reading as habit.

The unique facility, which is accessible 24X7, will be unmanned and guided by the ten commandments listed in the reading space which also intends to serve as a moral compass for avid readers making use of the facility. The IIMK will further upgrade the collection to 500 books in the coming weeks.

