IIM-Kozhikode to set up centre for career development at Koduvally

IIM-K, PKM ink Memorandum of Understanding

Special Correspondent KOZHIKODE
September 15, 2022 18:32 IST

Koduvally MLA M.K. Muneer and Lt. Col. Julius M. George (retd.), Chief Administrative Officer, IIM-K, after the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding in the presence of IIM-K Director Prof. Debashis Chatterjee in Kozhikode. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Indian Institute of Management - Kozhikode (IIM-K) and People’s Knowledge Movement (PKM) inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a centre for career development at Koduvally constituency.

Koduvally MLA M.K. Muneer and Lt. Col. Julius M. George (retd.), Chief Administrative Officer, IIM-K, signed the MoU in the presence of Debashis Chatterjee, Director, IIM-K. Through the MoU, PKM has awarded to IIM-K an assignment for consultancy services for preparation of a detailed feasibility report for transforming Koduvally constituency by giving knowledge support in developing a centre for career development towards significantly improving human capital. It will also brainstorm about generating employment opportunities and implementing it as a pilot project in the constituency, a press release said here on ​Thursday.

IIM-K faculty members Anubha Shekhar Sinha and Surya Prakash Pati will be leading the expert panel for the consultancy project. The Koduvally constituency consists of six grama panchayats and a municipality.

Dr. Muneer, who is the chief executive officer and executive director of PKM, a registered society, said the success of the consultancy project would be a role model for governance in Kerala on how knowledge inputs from an Institute of Eminence like the IIM-K could transform the whole constituency.

Prof. Chatterjee said the IIM-K deeply respected the people of Kerala, who value their ecology and habitat and never shy away from adopting community solutions to various challenges. “We are confident that this consultative project being taken up by IIM-K will bring forth and facilitate framework, tools, and research data that will go a long way in providing needed knowledge inputs for the development of human capital in Koduvally constituency and set new benchmarks in academic-community knowledge collaboration and exchange,” he said.

