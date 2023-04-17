IIM Kozhikode registers 100% placement for one-year MBA in Business Leadership 

April 17, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

The third batch of the Post Graduate Programme in Business Leadership (PGP-BL)offered by the Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode (IIMK) achieved 100% placements for participating students in record time.

This one-year residential MBA programme boasts a vibrant and diverse cohort with participants hailing from an array of industries such as manufacturing, technology, automotive, retail, finance, healthcare, public sector, and family business.

The students have secured impressive salaries, with an average of ₹29.23 lakh per annum (LPA) and a median of ₹25 LPA. The highest salary offered was ₹43.9 LPA, a press release said here on Monday.

A total of 50 companies participated in the placement process, extending 66 lucrative offers, including four coveted international opportunities, to the 58 students in the programme.

Congratulating the placement team, Prof. Debashis Chatterjee, Director, IIMK, said: “The success of the placement process speaks volumes of the competency of this unique one-year MBA. This diverse offering has time and again proved that IIM Kozhikode’s mission to nurture young professionals with experience into potential business leaders, is on a sound academic and industry footing. The diverse industry talent pool, support of IIMK’s strong alumni base, trust of the recruitment partners and the growing reputation of IIM Kozhikode, were factors that stood strong by us and supported the successful process.”

Prof. Qambar Abidi, Placements Chairperson at IIMK added: “The sustained success of the Business Leadership programme is a testimony to the faith of our recruitment partners in the high-intensity and holistic curriculum and regimen followed at IIMK.”

The press release said that the consulting sector extended half of the offers received, while general management, sales and marketing, and product management extended about 15% each. Some prominent recruiters that took part in this year’s placement process were Accenture Strategy, Accenture Technology, Accenture Operations, HSBC, Ernst & Young, Publicis Sapient, IBM Consulting, Cognizant, JSL, Standard Chartered, Axis Bank, Infosys Consulting, TheMathCompany, Merilytics, Quantiphi, Mphasis, Reliance Jio, Hexaware, Tata Elxsi, Whatfix, OneCard, and Paramount among others.

