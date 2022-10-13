IIM-Kozhikode records 100% summer internship placements 

The Indian Institute of Management-Kozhikode (IIM-K) has successfully completed its summer internship recruitment drive with 100% placements for its two-year full-time Post Graduate Programmes (PGP).

The current season attracted participation from 122 recruiters who offered internships to 541 students with the highest stipend at ₹6.47 lakh for two months. The mean and median stipend stood at ₹2.5 lakh, an increase of 25% over the last year.

The 26th batch of the IIM-K’s flagship PGP along with the third batch of PGP - Finance and third batch of PGP - Liberal Studies and Management participated in the recruitment drive, a press release said here on Thursday.

The batch comprised 47% women candidates and 45% non-engineering candidates with an average of 27 months of rich and diverse pre-MBA work experience.

Announcing the successful completion of the summer placements, IIM-K Director Debashis Chatterjee said the highlight of the placement season was the participation by private equity and fund management firms. “The results reinforce our recruiters’ faith in the academic capabilities, diverse student community, and the IIM-K’s commitment towards pursuing excellence in all fields of engagement,” Prof. Chatterjee added.

Prof. Qambar Abidi, Placements Chairperson at the IIM-K, appreciated the support extended by the IIM-K alumni to the institute, particularly during the pandemic.

Around 26% of offers were extended by the consulting cluster this season. The Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) cluster also witnessed an impressive growth in terms of the variety of roles extended at the IIM-K. This year, 18% of offers were in the financial sector with an increase of 27% in the average stipend.

General management and operations contributed to 12% of the total offers, while sales and marketing and Information Technology and Analytics cluster contributed to 13% and 24% offers respectively.