GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

IIM-Kozhikode improves in global ranking

Published - May 25, 2024 12:56 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Indian Institute of Management-Kozhikode (IIM-K) has gained two spots to be ranked 70 globally in the latest edition of Financial Times (FT) Open-enrolment Executive Education Rankings-2024. The Institute had made its global debut in the rankings at 72, last year. IIM-K is fourth among the five Indian B-Schools to featured in the rankings this year.

The institute is ranked ahead of several European business schools. “Our improved ranking is not just a number. It reflects our consistent pursuit of excellence in executive education, innovative research, and the holistic development of our students and participants,” Debashis Chatterjee, Director of the institute said.

Incidentally IIM-K has also been placed in the top 151-200 Institutes in business and management studies globally, in the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings by Subject-2024, released in April.

Related Topics

Kozhikode / management institutes / education

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.