IIM-Kozhikode improves in global ranking

The Indian Institute of Management-Kozhikode (IIM-K) has gained two spots to be ranked 70 globally in the latest edition of Financial Times (FT) Open-enrolment Executive Education Rankings-2024. The Institute had made its global debut in the rankings at 72, last year. IIM-K is fourth among the five Indian B-Schools to featured in the rankings this year.

The institute is ranked ahead of several European business schools. “Our improved ranking is not just a number. It reflects our consistent pursuit of excellence in executive education, innovative research, and the holistic development of our students and participants,” Debashis Chatterjee, Director of the institute said.

Incidentally IIM-K has also been placed in the top 151-200 Institutes in business and management studies globally, in the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings by Subject-2024, released in April.