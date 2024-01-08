ADVERTISEMENT

IIM Kozhikode , IFSCA join hands to launch ‘FINN X’ accelerator programme to boost startups in Fintech sector

January 08, 2024 11:56 pm | Updated 11:56 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

The Hindu Bureau

The Business Incubator and the Entrepreneurship Development Centre of Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIMK) has launched FINN X, a Fintech themed-accelerator programme in collaboration with the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA).

A press release in Kozhikode on January 8 said that FINN X would be a three-month accelerator programme, which envisions specifically bolstering the growth of start-ups leveraging Fintech as their core technology to design and deliver ground-breaking financial products and services.

In this programme IFSCA offers grants up to ₹75 lakh, which includes a FinTech Start-up grant of ₹15 lakh and a Proof of Concept (PoC) grant of ₹50 lakh, Sand-box Grant ₹30 lakh, and Green FinTech Grant up to ₹75 lakh. The start-ups will also receive intensive training and mentorship support from IIMK LIVE through its wide network of industry and subject matter experts which will help in acquiring the right business acumen and competencies to roll out impactful solutions that can act as game changers.

Start-ups with early traction in terms of customer and revenue will be given preference. To know more details and to apply for this programme interested start-ups may log on to www.iimklive.org. The last date to apply is January 20.

