IIM-Kozhikode, Cochin Shipyard award seed funds to two start-ups

June 27, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

The Laboratory for Innovation Venturing and Entrepreneurship (LIVE) of the Indian Institute of Management-Kozhikode (IIM-K) and Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) have awarded seed fund worth ₹80 lakh to two promising start-ups from Kerala as part of the USHUS Scheme.

USHUS is a start-up initiative helmed by IIM-K LIVE, the business incubator of the IIM-K, and CSL for supporting start-ups in the maritime sector from technical, regulatory, financial, and marketing points of view by bringing stakeholders together.

A press release said here on Tuesday that the IIM-K LIVE identified NyQuest Innovation Labs and Pelican Thermogenics as the standout start-ups for receipt of the award through a rigorous selection process. In recognition of their potential, NyQuest Innovation Labs received a grant of ₹50 lakh, while Pelican Thermogenics was awarded ₹30 lakh in seed funding.

Prof. Ashutosh Sarkar, Executive Director of IIM-K LIVE, and Rakesh Gopalakrishnan, Chief General Manager, CSL, presented the representatives of the two start-ups with the award and signed agreements to its effect in the presence of IIM-K LIVE and CSL officials.

Pelican Thermogenics is a woman-led micro enterprise registered with the Startup India. It has developed a decentralised modular microwave-based rapid dehydration equipment for fishermen, farmers, farmer producer organisations, and fish processors for converting fish and fisheries waste to animal feed.

On the other hand, NyQuest Innovation is into developing a hybrid drivetrain (group of components that deliver mechanical power from the prime mover to the driven components) indigenously, which can be used in autonomous underwater vehicles, remotely operated vehicles and unmanned surface vehicles as a storage unit or coupled with power generator as per the specific requirements.

Expressing delight over the development, Prof. Debashis Chatterjee, IIM-K Director, said that the collaboration was proving to be a game-changer for young and talented entrepreneurs to develop products and services in the marine space with financial support, mentoring and backing provided jointly by IIM-K LIVE and CSL.

Madhu S. Nair, CMD CSL, congratulated the start-ups and expressed hope that the initiative of CSL supported by IIM-K would help in catalysing the maritime start-up ecosystem in the country and facilitate a larger participation of the start-up fraternity in opening up the immense potential in this relatively unexplored sector.

Following the successful conclusion of the first round, IIM-K LIVE and CSL are inviting applications for the next round of start-up selection. Start-ups selected in the upcoming rounds have the opportunity to receive funding of up to ₹1 crore as grants and direct equity funding from CSL. To apply for this programme and avail incubation support, interested start-ups may visit https://www.iimklive.org/csliimklive. The application deadline for the next round is July 20.