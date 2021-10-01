IIM Kozhikode awarded globally renowned EQUIS accreditation

The Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIMK) has been awarded the EFMD Quality Improvement System (EQUIS) Accreditation.

EQUIS is awarded by European Foundation for Management Development (EFMD) the globally recognised international organisation for management development, which has been conferred on prestigious management institutions across the world like London Business School (United Kingdom) and INSEAD (France).

The EQUIS Accreditation Board of EFMD responsible for conferring accreditation to institutions, voted to confer EQUIS Accreditation on IIMK, a press release said here on Friday.

IIMK is the fifth IIM to receive EQUIS Accreditation and only the sixth management institution in the country to bag the coveted accreditation. Earlier, IIMK had already been accredited by the UK based Association of MBAs (AMBA) in 2010. It was then the first IIM to be accredited by AMBA. By acquiring EQUIS accreditation, the institute now joins the ‘Double Crown’ accreditation status, which is enjoyed only by a few institutions in India.

Prof. Debashis Chatterjee, Director IIMK, who has been spearheading the transition of this B-School in his second tenure, credited all stakeholders for this rapid rise in global stature in Kerala. “Indian B-schools are not just knocking at the doors of gaining global recognition, but are bringing down the wall of divide to offer world-class, affordable education to deserving students., ” he said.

IIMK had also recently attained a career best rank fourth in NIRF 2021 Rankings: Management released by the Ministry of Education. The Post Graduate and Executive Post Graduate Programmes of the Institute have also made their global debut in the QS Global Rankings, which is believed to be the world’s most trusted rankings. The Executive Post Graduate Programme (EPGP) is ranked 16+ in Asia-Pacific in the QS Global Executive MBA Rankings 2021.

As per the QS Masters in Management Rankings 2022, the Post Graduate Programme (PGP) is among the top ten programmes in Asia. IIMK was also placed in the four Palmes of Excellence Category in the Eduniversal Global Rankings 2020. It is also the first IIM to be featured in the Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements (ARIIA).