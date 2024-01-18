IIM Kozhikode announces hike in monthly emoluments for PhD scholars

January 18, 2024 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIMK), has announced a 20% to 25% hike in monthly emoluments for its Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) scholars from 2024-25.

This will benefit those enrolled in the IIMK’s prestigious Doctoral Programme in Management (DPM). The DPM is a full-time, residential and fully financed programme. The IIMK fellowship underwent its last revision during 2018-19.

The fellowship amount being given in the first two years will now go up from ₹35,000 to ₹42,000. On completion of the qualifying exam, the students will get ₹45,000. This is an increase from ₹37,500 being given now. After completing the thesis proposal, they will get ₹50,000, a hike from the current stipend of ₹40,000.

IIMK Director Debashis Chatterjee said the new initiative would motivate talented scholars to dedicate themselves to learning and inspire them to pursue research as a viable and rewarding career option.

The IIMK is inviting applications for the 18th batch of the programme in Economics, Finance, Accounting and Control, Humanities and Liberal Arts in Management, Information Systems, Marketing Management, Organisational Behaviour and Human Resources, Quantitative Methods and Operations Management, and Strategic Management. Visit http://tinyurl.com/yk5ryk43 for details. The application window will remain open till January 31.

