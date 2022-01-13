IIM Kozhikode and Indian Bank inks landmark MoU

Loans upto ₹50 crore for Startups

The Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode’s Business incubator Laboratory for Innovation Venturing and Entrepreneurship (LIVE) and Indian Bank on January 13 signed a game-changing Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) here.

The inked agreement launched a startup funding scheme, ‘IndSpring Board’ to support early-stage startups by providing loans up to ₹50 crore in the presence of Prof. Debashis Chatterjee, Director IIMK and Imran Amin Siddiqui, Executive Director of the Chennai headquartered Indian Bank, a statement said here.

The loan amount disbursed to startups under the IndSpring Board scheme from IIMK LIVE and Indian Bank will be used to meet a startup operational expenditure and capital expenditure which includes working capital, purchase of fixed assets and other expenses. Startups selected under this scheme would have to be committed to working on innovation, development or improvement of products or processes or services, or present a scalable business model with a high potential of employment generation or wealth creation.

The MoU was signed by Prof. Rajesh Upadhyayula, Executive Director, IIMK LIVE and B. Vijaya, Zonal Manager, Indian Bank, Kozhikode Zone. Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Chatterjee recounted the Business Incubator’s six-year impressive journey. “Innovation and entrepreneurship are the bedrock on which IIMK has dared to go beyond traditional boundaries. The top two ranks in prestigious India’s Atal Innovation Rankings 2021 is a testimony to the culture we are consciously trying to develop here,“ he said.

In order to further strengthen our innovation ecosystem, he said that the IIMK and IIMK LIVE are happy to collaborate with Indian Bank to provide debt funding for its incubated companies. With this, IIMK LIVE fulfils an important gap in its portfolio of services provided to startups in achieving their vision and consequently achieving our vision 2047 – Globalizing Indian Thought,” Prof Chatterjee said.