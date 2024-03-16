GIFT a SubscriptionGift
IIM-K welcomes students from Chhattisgarh

March 16, 2024 08:52 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Indian Institute of Management-Kozhikode (IIM-K) on March 16 (Saturday) welcomed 45 students from Chhattisgarh as part of the exchange leg of ‘Yuva Sangam’ initiative of the Union government.

The IIM-K has tied up with Guru Ghasidas University, Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh for the student exchange programme as part of the fourth phase of Yuva Sangam, under the ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ campaign of the Union Ministry of Education. The visiting students were accorded a traditional welcome as they are set to embark on their five-day Kerala exploration trip, beginning on Saturday.

Debashis Chatterjee, Director, IIM-K, said it was an opportunity for the students to explore the cultural and social richness of Kerala. The visiting delegation consists of 20 girls and 25 boys who are pursuing undergraduate, post graduate and off-campus courses. The delegation is accompanied by six faculty members from Guru Ghasidas University, Bilaspur.

The places of visit include Pazhassi Raja Museum and Art Gallery, Regional Science Centre and Planetarium, Kappad Beach, and Kadalundi Bird Sanctuary and Estuary, in Kozhikode; Edakkal Caves, Wayanad Heritage Museum, in Wayanad; the Kerala Kalamandalam at Cheruthuruthy in Thrissur; and many other sought-after local destinations.

