IIM-K welcomes fifth batch of business leadership course

April 20, 2024 01:45 am | Updated 01:46 am IST - KOZHIKODE

The Indian Institute of Management-Kozhikode (IIM-K) has welcomed its fifth batch of the one-year MBA programme, Post Graduate Programme in Business Leadership (PGP-BL), to the campus.

The premier institute hosted Ganesan Ramachandran, Managing Director-Tech Strategy and Tech Advisory, Accenture Services., as the chief guest in an event presided over by Prof. Debashis Chatterjee, Director, IIM-K, and attended by members of the faculty, staff and students from the incoming cohort of PGP-BL, a press release said here on Friday.

In his inaugural address, Mr. Ganesan Ramachandran appreciated the students ‘propensity to learn’ and termed their decision to give a reboot to their career as a bold one. He encouraged the students to realise their strength and weaknesses to become better versions of themselves. Offering insights from his long corporate career, he further shared that ‘connecting the dots’, ‘reading to be ahead of time’ and ‘using technology to their advantage’ as the other key attributes that will give them an edge.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Chatterjee encouraged the latest IIM-K entrants to seek ‘clarity’, not information, to ‘focus on results, not activities’ and to value social and human capital by seeking ‘Compassionate Engagement’. Further, he also exhorted the students to develop a holistic leadership mindset so as to integrate sustainability, social, behavioural, and other aspects in decision making which, as personality traits, are increasingly becoming the need of the hour. He also explained the fine nuances of the PGP-BL programme that is strongly equipped to explore these possibilities and give them a solid academic and industrial footing for future.

The new batch of PGP-BL comprises 67 students from 17 States/UTs with different industry backgrounds, with an average work experience of 4.9 years, and 31% of the batch comprises female candidates in line with IIM Kozhikode’s resolve for gender diversity and commitment to promoting women in management. Services (32.8%), IT (20.9%), BFSI & Consulting (20.9%) account majorly for incoming cohort’s industry background, and 68% students are in the 25-27 age group in this unique offering of one-year, full time, residential MBA, which is now emerging as one of the most sought-after programmes in the country for young experienced professionals.

