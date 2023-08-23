IIM-K to train school heads, Delhi Municipal Corporation officials

August 23, 2023 10:00 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

In a significant development, the Indian Institute of Management-Kozhikode (IIM-K) has tied up with the government of the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi to train the next generation of school principals and officials of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

A total of 50 heads of schools from MCD, District Institute of Education and Training (DIET) faculty and officials joined IIM-K this week to undergo a rigorous five-day capacity building programme helmed by IIM-K Director Prof. Debashis Chatterjee and expert faculty members, a press release said.

The programme was kick-started in the presence of Atishi Marlena, Minister for Education, Finance and Planning, government of the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi, and Shelly Oberoi, Mayor of Delhi.

Appreciating IIM-K’s legacy of being one of the best educational institutes imparting leadership lessons in the country, Ms. Marlena expressed hope that learning from such world-class institutes would enable MCD school principals and officials to establish a world-class education model in their respective schools. She added that principals and school heads are ‘change-makers’ and ‘flag-bearers’ of the education revolution and have the power to create a healthy and successful future for students. She also expressed hope that the training received at IIM-K will equip participants to overcome the distinctive academic as well as administrative challenges and help improve their school’s performances.

Prof. Chatterjee said that the purpose of the programme was an “ongoing conversation between stakeholders to create the best institutions.” He added, “the role of principals as sculptors of impactful character-building is a crucial aspect of a society. The IIM-K experience will open a world of perspective to the participants and help them transform their schools into world-class institutions, contributing to the vision of education and a resurgent India.”

Dr. Oberoi, who is also an executive alumni of IIM-K, emphasised the importance of gaining leadership training and management practices from IIM systems, which are considered the best in the country. She highlighted that teaching is a noble and ‘career-making’ profession and that with the right training, the school heads will open a world of opportunity for their teachers and students.

The faculty at IIM-K will train the participants in subjects and areas of Mindful Leadership in 4.0 World , Creativity and Innovation in Institution Development, Experiential Learning, Implementing Best-in-class Academic Resources in schools, Impactful Communication and Interpersonal Skills, Strategic Decision-making in Education, Design Thinking and Technology in Education, Performance Management System for Schools, Creating World-Class Institutions, Academic Excellence: Inculcating Human Values for Innovation, Managing Stakeholders, and Creating Learning Spaces and Culture.

Prof. Deepa Sethi, Dean (P and IR) and Prof. Surya Prakash Pati, chairperson MDP spoke.