KozhikodeKOCHI 15 June 2020 21:00 IST
Comments
IIM-K to provide sanitisation kits
Updated: 15 June 2020 21:00 IST
The Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode (IIM-K), on Monday launched a drive to provide standardised sanitisation kits to 100 households in the vicinity of its campus.
Debashis Chatterjee, director, launched it, said a release. IIM-K had earlier provided a 100 bed-facility in one of its hostels to serve as a COVID care centre for expatriates undergoing institutional quarantine.
Why you should pay for news - know more
More In Kozhikode
Read more...