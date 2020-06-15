IIM-K to provide sanitisation kits

KOCHI

15 June 2020 21:00 IST

The Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode (IIM-K), on Monday launched a drive to provide standardised sanitisation kits to 100 households in the vicinity of its campus.

Debashis Chatterjee, director, launched it, said a release. IIM-K had earlier provided a 100 bed-facility in one of its hostels to serve as a COVID care centre for expatriates undergoing institutional quarantine.

