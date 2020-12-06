IIM-K to organise online doctoral symposium

Kozhikode

06 December 2020 00:12 IST

The Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode (IIM-K) is organising its first virtual doctoral symposium from December 9 to 11.

A release said on Saturday that the meet-up aimed to provide a glimpse of the research and development in management, as well as offer guidance on tackling problems related to research. It will also provide feedback for future researchers and their career directions. The symposium will dwell on how to package one’s research either as cases or research papers, how to merge the research portfolio with teaching responsibilities as a future academic, how to reconcile impact-driven research with impact-factor-driven research, and how to be mindful of research motivated by political ideology.

Academic luminaries belonging to University of New York, University of Utah, University of Sussex Business School, University of Texas at Dallas, Texas A&M University, and Australian National University will be the keynote speakers. The meet would also feature around 50 papers presented by doctoral students, the release added.

