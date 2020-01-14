IIM-K to host conclave on ‘Globalising Indian Thought’

The Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIM-K) will host an international conclave on Globalising Indian Thought (GIT) from January 16 to 18.

The three-day academic conclave to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi through videoconferencing, will witness representations from renowned academicians, public figures and the presentation of more than 100 world-class research papers.

Prof. Debashis Chatterjee, Director, IIM-K, said that the GIT conclave was the perfect platform for the congregation of academics discussing India’s contribution to the world and how India as a country can re-imagine itself and re-shape worldviews in the current context.

“This event is poised to be a festival of ideas and a creative synthesis of many strands of thoughts from Indian civilization. The keynote and plenary talks, in addition to the panel discussions and paper presentations about GIT, will open avenues for deeper understanding of the concept and will advance meaningful probe into its nuances.”

On the opening day of the event, the Prime Minister, following his inaugural address, will also unveil and dedicate a full-size statue of Swami Vivekananda, in front of the MDC complex of the IIMK. This will be followed by a keynote address from the spiritual leader, Shri Sri Ravi Shankar.

Subsequently, Dr. Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, MP, president of Indian Council for Cultural Research, will address the delegates. The day’s events will wrap up with a musical performance by the Grammy Award Winner Pandit Viswa Mohan Bhat. The thematic discussion on the next day will feature panelists Prof. Alok Chaturvedi (Purdue Indiana University) and Dr. Vijay Chauthaiwale (scientist), moderated by senior journalist Prabhu Chawla.

The second panel for the day will feature Arun Maira (former chairperson of Boston Consulting Group) and Prof Shyam Sunder (Yale University). The valedictory function will be addressed by Dr. Kiran Bedi, Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry and renowned academician and activist Prof. Anil Kumar Gupta. The best research papers will be awarded during the closing ceremony.