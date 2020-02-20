Kozhikode

IIM-K to honour Babita Phogat

The Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIM-K) will honour Arjuna awardee and wrestler Babita Phogat with the institute’s National Excellence Award to mark the 11th edition of Peekay Steel Calicut Half Marathon to be held on Sunday. The theme of the marathon was ‘Pursuit of Happiness: Healthy Body, Healthy Mind’, said a press release.

In his pre-event message, Prof. Debashis Chatterjee, Director of IIM-K, said Ms. Phogat would be the right person to convey the importance of the complementary nature of mental and physical health.

The marathon features three categories, a 2- km Half Marathon, a 10-km Mini-Marathon which are competitive races, and a 3-km Dream Run, a non-competitive run featuring people from all walks of life. For registration, please visit www.calicutmarathon.in.

