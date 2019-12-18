IIM-K students protest agaisnt CAA

Expressing solidarity with the ongoing student protests across the country, a section of students of the Indian Institute of Management-Kozhikode (IIM-K) organised a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) outside the campus on Wednesday.
Around 30 students, including girls, gathered outside the campus gate along the NH-766 at Kunnamangalam to stage their protest in the evening. They read aloud the Preamble to the Constitution and condemned the police action against the agitating students in Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University. The protest lasted 15 minutes.
