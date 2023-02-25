IIM-K students host kite flying festival 

February 25, 2023 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

As part of a promotion for the upcoming 13th edition of Calicut Half-Marathon, the students of Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIM-K) hosted a kite flying festival on the Kozhikode Beach on Friday.

The marathon is scheduled to take place on March 5. The participants from IIM-K took over the skies at the beach with their colourful kites roping in the crowd as well.

With its unique theme and message, the marathon promises to be a memorable event that brings the community together for a good cause, a press release said here.

The marathon features three categories, a 21-km Half Marathon, a 10-km Mini-Marathon, both of which are competitive races, and a 3-km “Dream Run”, a non‐competitive run, featuring people from all walks of life. The total prize money for the event is worth ₹3.5 lakh.

Over the past thirteen years, the marathon has been taking up unique causes, having focused on critical issues of road safety, women empowerment, rights of differently abled people, waste management, organ donation, healthy living, and unity run during the pandemic.

Calicut Half Marathon 2023 is associated with Peekay Steel and will work towards creating awareness about the “Zero Human Touch” campaign to various stakeholders in the sanitation value chain. The awareness is also intended to recognise the invaluable contributions of sanitation workers in India’s transformational journey.

For registration, please visit www.calicutmarathon.in. Those interested can visit Calicut Half Marathon Facebook and Instagram pages for consistent updates.