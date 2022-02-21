IIM-K secures 100% placement in record three days

Companies hire institute’s largest batch size of 546 students

In tandem with the recovery of the Indian economy after the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Indian Institute of Management-Kozhikode (IIM-K) witnessed 100% placements within three days of recruitment, which concluded recently.

A total of 571 offers were rolled out by 116 companies reflecting the recruiters trust in the institute which secured the fourth position in the management category in the National Institutional Ranking Framework of the Ministry of Education in 2021, a press release said on Monday.

The average salary secured by students stood at ₹29.5 lakh per annum (LPA), an increase of 31.3% over last year, while the median salary offered was ₹26.50 LPA, an increase of 32.5% over the previous year.

Last year, the mean salary stood at ₹22.5 LPA while the median salary was ₹20 LPA. In 2020, it was ₹23.08 LPA while the median, ₹20.8 LPA.

Significantly, the placements this season were made to the largest IIM-K batch size of 546 students till date. This included students from the 24th batch of flagship Post Graduate Programme (PGP) along with the inaugural batches of PGP Finance (PGP-F) and PGP Liberal Studies and Management (PGP-LSM), the two new full-time MBA programmes started by IIM-K in 2020.

The consulting domain accounted for 41% of the total offers rolled out by diverse companies consisting of conglomerates, MNCs and new age start-ups.

Alumni thanked

Announcing the successful wrap of final placements, Prof. Debashis Chatterjee, Director, IIM-K, said: “The bouquet of PGP programmes at IIM-K further strengthens the institute’s rich legacy of nurturing diverse talent pool. The comprehensive success of the placements season is driven by the trust of the recruiters in IIM-K, the ever-reliable support from the global IIM-K alumni footprint, and the student’s ability and training to fully capitalise on the green shoots of recovery in the hiring market.”

Prof. Qambar Abidi, Placements Chairperson at IIM-K said: “The success of the placements season is a testimony to the recruiters continued confidence in IIM-K’s talent pool. The strong connect with the IIM-K alumni has been a pillar of enduring support to the institute, particularly so in this pandemic affected time.”

About 39 new recruiters participated in the placement process this year. Numerous start-ups have also recruited from the campus. Besides, the placements season witnessed international offers from companies.

The banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) cluster; sales and marketing, Information Technology and Analytics cluster; and general management and operations contributed to the impressive growth in opportunities offered at the IIM-K.